Fairfax axes Penrith City Gazette newspaper

Fairfax Media has axed the Penrith City Gazette newspaper as well as the St Marys/Mt Druitt Star.

Six newspapers overall will close down with publications in the Hills, Rouse Hill, Blacktown and Parramatta also gone.

There will be 11 job losses across the mastheads as part of the proposal, it is understood.

Formerly the Penrith City Star, Fairfax’s publication was once a strong force in Penrith but has struggled in recent years against more dominant titles.

“The six newspapers affect by this proposal have done a good job serving their local communities,” John Angilley, Director of Australian Community Media, told employees in an email today.

“But a detailed assessment of the long-term viability of these mastheads shows they are no longer commercially sustainable for us to operate.”

The Gazette has been running out of a hot desk space in Penrith for the last few years.