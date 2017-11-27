Exciting new address in Penrith

An exciting new boutique apartment address is on the way in Penrith.

‘The Fulton’ in Penrith comprises 29 apartments which are expected to draw strong interest from a range of buyers, particularly owner-occupiers.

Developed by PAD Equity and designed by MSK Architects, the six-storey building at 8-10 Fulton Street, Penrith, is due to be completed in spring 2019.

Ray White Projects are the exclusive agents for The Fulton.

Ray White Projects Managing Director & Partner Eddie Mansour says the Fulton is an exciting development for the area.

“The designs also suit a range of buyers, making these oversized and affordable apartments an excellent investment opportunity,” Mr Mansour said.

Open-plan layouts with cross-ventilation and plenty of natural light are the hallmark of The Fulton apartments, which have either one or two bedrooms.

Replete with modern conveniences and highly functional floorplans, the boutique development sets a new benchmark for living in the heart of Penrith.

Each apartment has a generously sized balcony and an air-conditioned living area as well as secure parking and storage.

The building design includes a double basement, lift access to all levels and an intercom system.

For $539,000 to $590,000, buyers can secure a two-bedroom apartment sized between 79sqm and 103sqm with strata fees between $550 to $700 per quarter.

The Fulton is about 100m from Penrith Public School and Penrith High School. Nepean Hospital and Penrith Station are also close by.

In October 2017, Penrith was named one of Australia’s top 10 fastest-growing suburbs for medium-density development in a Bankwest housing report.

The Penrith region also boasts one of the lowest rental vacancy rates in NSW, at 1.49 per cent.

Penrith is earmarked to become the gateway to western Sydney as part of the Greater Sydney Commission’s west district strategy.

