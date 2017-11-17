Dylan Edwards signs new Panthers contract

Dylan Edwards has signed a new two-year deal with the Penrith Panthers.

The contract extension means the 21-year-old fullback will remain with the club until at least the end of the 2020 season.

“It feels great – I’m really excited about my future here,” Edwards said.

“The boys are coming closer and closer every year… you come into work with a bunch of your mates every day.

“We’ve got a lot of talent (at Panthers) and hopefully it comes to fruition throughout the next couple of years and we get some really good results.”

Hailing from Dorrigo in the north of NSW, Edwards progressed through the junior grades at Panthers and was a member of the premiership-winning NYC side in 2015.

He made his NRL debut the following year before a string of impressive performances in 2017 saw him establish himself as the club’s first-choice fullback.

Edwards capped off his breakthrough season with being nominated for the Dally M Rookie of the Year Award.

“Dylan is the perfect example of how success smiles on hard work and persistence,” Panthers Executive General Manager Phil Gould AM said.

“I’m confident he has a great career ahead of him and we are extremely lucky to have such a quality young man at our club.”