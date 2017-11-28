Drivers of stolen Porsche run off after crash

A man has been hospitalised following a crash involving a stolen vehicle this morning.

About 5.40am, emergency services were called to the intersection of Forrester Road and Palmyra Avenue at Ropes Crossing, after reports of a two-vehicle crash.

Initial inquiries suggest a Hyundai Excel and a stolen Porsche Cayenne have collided before the Porsche overturned.

The male occupants of the Porsche ran off.

The driver of the Hyundai, a man aged in his 70s, was treated for multiple fractures before being taken to Westmead Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Officers from Mount Druitt Local Area Command attended and with the assistance of the Metropolitan Crash Investigation Unit, commenced investigations into the incident and are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information about the vehicle car or its occupants to come forward.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.