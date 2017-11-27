Country hits to kick-off festive season

Get ready country fans for a Rockin’ Country Christmas Party at Rooty Hill RSL.

Golden Guitar winner Christie Lamb will join forces with festival and crowd favourites The Viper Creek Band and multi award-winning country artist Troy Kemp for this fun and festive celebration of all things country.

It’s been a big year for Christie who released her chart topping album ‘Loaded’, travelled to Nashville to write, and toured with Lee Kernaghan and The Wolfe Brothers.

The Viper Creek Band are back from a rockin’ tour of the US and have already booked all major Australian festivals – proving just how great their live performances can be.

Troy Kemp also had one hell of a year, releasing his debut album ‘Against The Grain’, which earned the country star two number one CMC singles.

He also earned the fan vote for Planet Country Radio Awards’ Male and Australian Artist of the Year.

The Rockin’ Country Christmas Party will be on at Rooty Hill RSL on Saturday, December 16 at 8pm. Tickets are from $25. For more information, visit rootyhillrsl.com.au or call 9677 4916.