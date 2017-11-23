Cannabis plants found in Werrington home

Two people have been arrested after police executed a search warrant and allegedly located a hydroponic cannabis set-up at Werrington.

Following investigations, officers from the North West Region Enforcement Squad, executed a search warrant at a house in L’Estrange Street about 7pm yesterday.

In four rooms of the house, police allege they located 64 mature cannabis plants with an estimated street value of $176,000.

A man and woman, both aged 22, were arrested at the home and taken to Blacktown Police Station.

They were each charged with cultivate prohibited plant-commercial quantity and use electricity without authority.

They were both refused bail to appear in Penrith Local Court today.