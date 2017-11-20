Boom youngster Tyrone May signs new deal with Panthers

Five-eighth Tyrone May has signed a new two-year deal with the Penrith Panthers.

The contract extension means the 21-year-old playmaker will remain with Panthers until at least the end of the 2020 season.

“I was always focused on staying here and I never really wanted to leave,” May said.

“When the (contract) offer came up, I just accepted and was really happy and excited.

“It’s really good that Panthers have shown faith in me even though I’ve got an injury.”

A local junior, May progressed through the grades at Panthers and was a member of the club’s premiership-winning NYC side in 2015.

He made his NRL debut in Round 19 last season and helped orchestrate a victory over New Zealand Warriors.

His rookie season ended with five tries from nine NRL appearances and, unfortunately, an ACL injury suffered in the Semi Final defeat to Brisbane Broncos.

“Tyrone is another local junior who has been a part of the Panthers development system since he was 15 years of age,” Panthers Executive General Manager Phil Gould AM said.

“It was exciting to see him come through to NRL level last season and he acquitted himself brilliantly.

“We are grateful to have him as part of our club. I’m confident he has a long and successful career ahead.”