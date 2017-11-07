White Ribbon Day walk returns to Nepean River

On average, one woman is killed every week in Australia as a result of domestic violence.

Penrith’s 2017 White Ribbon Day walk will take place on Saturday, November 25 where hundreds of people will once again put their best foot forward to demonstrate their commitment in helping to change this statistic.

Penrith Mayor John Thain said events such as the Council’s White Ribbon Day event are very important in raising awareness and addressing the issue, which are central to reducing violence against women, but that it’s also up to all of us to work together to help eradicate domestic violence.

“Community safety is one of Council’s top priorities and Council’s Community Safety Plan commits Council to continually work with our community to raise awareness about this important issue,” he said.

The walk will start at Weir Reserve at 5pm and finish at 6pm at Tench Reserve.