10 places in Penrith to watch the Cup

Are you and your friends struggling to figure out where you want to go out on Cup day?

The Weekender is here to help! Here is a list of 10 places in the Penrith area that you could visit tomorrow to have a great day.

Panthers Penrith

Panthers Penrith is hosting a Melbourne Cup Luncheon in the Evan Theatre. With prices starting at $65 for members and $75 for visitors, guests will get to experience a Myer Fashion Parade, live entertainment, a gourmet three course menu, raffles, sweeps and of course “the race that stops the nation” on the big screen. Places are very limited, book now at Ticketek. Under 18s must be accompanied by an adult.

Panthers Penrith is also holding a special event in ‘The Backyard’ area where for free guests will also be able to attend a fashion parade from 11am. Pop up markets and bars will be set up available for guests and members to access and browse. All of this will be accompanied by live music and entertainment.

Penrith RSL

Not to be outdone, Penrith RSL is also offering two Melbourne Cup packages, the seafood buffet and the Corporate Luncheon. The seafood buffet, costing $45 includes a star seafood buffet lunch, $20 of raffle tickets and a free schooner of beer or glass of bubbly.

The Corporate Luncheon gives guests reserved seating in a private function room, sparkling wine on arrival, canapés and a two course luncheon and a fashion parade from local designers. Starting at 11:30am and costing $70pp, tickets for both events are on sale at the reception on 4728 5200.

St Marys Leagues

Melbourne Cup in the Showroom: For $55pp members and $60pp visitors enjoy a sublime three course luncheon which includes drinks package of beer, wine and soft drinks plus champagne on arrival. Prizes on offer for best dressed and best hat and entertainment from multi award winning duo Take Two. Bookings are essential, call 9677 7777 to book.

Melbourne Cup on the Ironbark Terrace: Saints Leagues is also offering guests the chance to watch “the race that stops the nation” live and free on the Ironbark Terrace. Guests will be able to access full bar facilities, multiple TVs, pizzeria and premium TAB facilities.

O’Donoghues Emu Plains

O’Donoghues is opening its doors nice and early for patrons. From 8am all the day’s action will be live in the beer garden. There will be live entertainment from 4pm to make sure the party goes well into the night. A spring carnival menu will be on offer and $10 glasses of Chardon and more will help hold off the hunger and thirst. Prizes for best dressed and sweeps will also be run. Reserve a table by calling 4735 5509.

Tattersalls Penrith

Tattersalls Penrith will be opening their doors early from 8am and will be presenting their new Platinum TAB, which is now complete. Sweeps, prizes for best dressed and lucky door prizes are also on offer.

Tattersalls is also hosting its own two course luncheon which includes a free drink on arrival. All of this for just $35pp. Book now by calling 4744 2002, spaces filling fast.

St Marys Band Club

St Marys Band Club Totally 80s Melbourne Cup Luncheon: From 12:30pm, come dressed in your best 80s outfit and experience live entertainment from the One Hit Wonders. Prizes for best dressed are on offer, all this for just $58pp for members, $68pp for non-members.

The Red Cow Penrith

The Red Cow Penrith is bringing the race day entertainment to you, with the TAB opening from 7am and live coverage of the action on all screens. Sweepstakes, lucky draws, prizes for best dressed and live entertainment are all on offer. Book a table of five or more and receive a free bottle of champagne. Call 4721 5666 to book.

The Pioneer Tavern

The Pioneer Tavern is also inviting anyone who is keen to watch the big race. Their TAB will be open from 9am and they are offering a hot/cold seafood platter for $35pp which includes a complimentary glass of champagne on arrival. Prizes for best dressed are also on offer. Bookings are essential visit www.thepioneertavern.com.au/whats_on to book.

Penrith Paceway

Celebrate the big race at the Paceway! With a buffet meal, beverage packages, sweeps, MC, games, trivia and prizes to be won, this luncheon is guaranteed to give you a memorable day. Bookings are essential; tickets are available at reception or online.

The Milestone Hotel Kingswood

The Milestone Hotel in Kingswood is offering chicken and champagne lunches for only $19.95, sweeps and prizes for best dressed male and female. And with the TAB open from 9am you’ll be sure to have a great day out on Cup day at the Milestone Hotel.