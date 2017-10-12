Woman critical following head-on crash

Multiple people have been injured in an horrific head-on crash at Werrington tonight.

Dunheved Road remains closed while crash investigators do their work following the accident earlier this evening.

There is unconfirmed reports that a white sedan crossed onto the wrong side of the road and hit a grey ute.

The driver of the ute, a 27-year-old woman, is believed to be in a critical condition. She was trapped in the wreckage for more than an hour.

The brother of the woman is understood to have been in the passenger seat and was treated at the scene by paramedics before being transported to hospital.

It’s believed up to six people may have been injured in the crash and have been transported to hospital.