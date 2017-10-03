Wanderers name new head coach

The Western Sydney Wanderers have announced that Hayden Foxe will take up the role of caretaker head coach with Wanderers Academy Technical Director Ian Crook as assistant and Davide Del Giovine as goalkeeping coach.

Following the departure of foundation coach Tony Popovic, assistants Zeljko Kalac and Andres Carrasco have also departed the club with immediate effect.

Wanderers Chief Executive Officer John Tsatsimas said Foxe will provide strong leadership and continuity while the club conducts its due-diligence on identifying a new head coach.

“Hayden Foxe has done an outstanding job in our coaching staff since he joined us in 2015 and we look forward to seeing him lead the group while we continue our work behind-the-scenes finding the best candidate to take our club forward,” said Tsatsimas.

“As a Blacktown boy, Hayden embodies the culture and vision we have at the Wanderers and we have no doubt he will lead the team strongly during this period.”

Tsatsimas also praised Wanderers Technical Director Ian Crook and goalkeeping coach Davide Del Giovine while thanking Andres Carrasco and Zeljko Kalac for their time with the club.

“We look forward to having Ian Crook take up the assistant’s role during this key period. As someone who has taken our club philosophy into his role as Academy Technical Director for the past two seasons his experience and knowledge of this football club is invaluable,” continued Tsatsimas.

“Davide will continue with his role working across our Hyundai A-League, Westfield W-League and Academy teams as he has since joining the club. We look forward to seeing him take the next step in his impressive career with us.

“Today we also say farewell to Zeljko Kalac and Andrès Carrasco who have both served this club with the utmost professionalism and passion during their time here – we wish them well in their future coaching careers.”