Teen hit by car walking home from school

A teenager has been taken to hospital in a stable condition after being hit by a car while crossing a major road in St Marys this afternoon.

It’s understood the 13-year-old boy was walking home from school when the accident took place.

CareFlight’s rapid response rescue helicopter was tasked to the Great Western Highway at 3.04pm, landing 12 minutes later in a park 50m from the scene.

CareFlight’s specialist doctor and critical care paramedic assisted NSW Paramedics in treating the patient for head injuries.

He was transported to Westmead Children’s Hospital by road, escorted by the CareFlight medical team.