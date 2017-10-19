Students involved in brawl at Westfield

School students were involved in a brawl at Westfield Penrith this afternoon.

The incident happened at around 3pm in the food court of the shopping centre.

According to Nine News, students from St Dominic’s College, Jamison High School, Glenmore Park High School and McCarthy Catholic College were involved.

According to Nine, police and security were called to break up the brawl and authorities are reviewing video footage, much of which was taken on mobile phones from shoppers and fellow students.