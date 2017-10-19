Panthers coach lands Titans NRL gig

Premiership winning reserve grade coach Garth Brennan has finally secured a role in the NRL, joining the Gold Coast Titans ahead of the 2018 NRL season.

Brennan, who coached Penrith’s ISP NSW side to both Grand Final and State Championship victories, was officially announced as the new main man at the Titans this morning.

“I’m really thrilled about the opportunity I have now at the Gold Coast Titans,” Brennan said.

“I’m excited by the current roster and quality of group that I am going to take control of.

“I really want to focus on developing from within, that’s what I believe is my strength. It’s what I take away from my two previous clubs, I want to work closely with the individuals, I want to get to know them and work together to build that culture that everybody talks about.

“My message will be pretty simple. I want the group to train, play hard and I want every team to know that they have played a tough Titans team.”

Brennan was always considered a chance at the Titans job but several weeks ago it appeared he was out of contention, with former Rabbitohs coach Michael Maguire the favourite.

Titans CEO Graham Annesley welcomed Brennan’s appointment after an exhaustive search process.

“Garth has definitely served his rugby league ‘apprenticeship’ and thoroughly deserves this opportunity,” Annesley said.

“He not only has an impressive coaching record, he is also a very impressive person who will add a lot to the culture of the club. We are extremely pleased to have him on board.

“It is an exciting period for the club, and with a new ownership model also imminent, we can’t wait for the 2018 season to get underway with Garth as our Head Coach.”

The Panthers always knew Brennan would leave eventually. He most likely takes up the Titans job with their blessing and best wishes.