New play is a must see

Prepare for a ‘Puberty Blues’ style tale with a Lady Gaga twist when ‘Daisy Moon Was Born This Way’ comes to The Joan.

This brand new dramatic comedy, by up and coming playwright Emily Sheehan, takes iconic Australian beach culture and drenches it in pop culture.

Audiences will be introduced to the world of Daisy, an eccentric and bright eyed 14-year-old who’s growing up in a small coastal town.

Daisy also happens to be the president and sole member of the Lady Gaga inspired ‘Little Monsters Club for Misfits’ – which holds its meetings in a dusty beachside bus stop.

Her older brother, Noah, couldn’t be more different. As an elite athlete he has big dreams, but they all come crashing down when he’s caught cheating on a time trial.

This tale of fitting in, and standing out, is a must see for audiences young and old.

‘Daisy Moon Was Born This Way’ will be on at The Joan from Thursday, November 16 to Saturday, November 25. Tickets are $50-$55. For more information on performance times or to purchase tickets, visit www.thejoan.com.au or call 4723 7600.