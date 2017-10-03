Moylan on verge of deal with Cronulla

Penrith star Matt Moylan is on the verge of walking out of the club to join Cronulla on a four-year, $3.6 million deal that could result in James Maloney coming to the foot of the Mountains.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports that both the Sharks and Wests Tigers have officially tabled offers to Moylan, who is reportedly unhappy at Penrith.

The news comes exactly a month after Panthers boss Phil Gould declared the 26-year-old was “100 per cent committed” to Penrith after the pair met following reports of Moylan feeling disgruntled at the club.

Moylan’s future is set to be the major talking point at the club’s Merv Cartwright Medal night on Wednesday. The fullback turned half is expected to attend the event.

The Herald reports the Panthers are reluctant to agree to a release unless it is on their terms and won’t contemplate letting Moylan out of the next four years of his contract without something in return. That’s where Maloney comes in – an experienced premiership winning half who Cronulla are, according to rumours, looking to offload.

While not officially confirmed by the club it is understood Moylan stood down as captain last month. He was unlikely to be reappointed anyway with Trent Merrin and Peter Wallace the favourites to take on the leadership role next season.

With youngster Tyrone May to spend the off-season recovering from an ACL injury, Penrith need a settled halves combination by the time pre-season training commences next month.

The Panthers are using Moylan in their 2018 membership graphics, launched this week, suggesting the club believed the saga was behind them.