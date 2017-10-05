Mansour to join Australian World Cup squad

Penrith Panthers winger Josh Mansour has been called into the Australian Kangaroos squad following the withdrawal of Darius Boyd.

At a team medical today in Sydney, Boyd was forced to withdraw from the squad due to a hamstring injury.

“Obviously it’s disappointing for Darius, who has been a fantastic player for the Kangaroos,” Meninga said.

“It will be wonderful to see Josh back in the Kangaroos jersey after his injury in last year’s Four Nations.

“I know how disappointed he was to be injured last year and I know how passionate he is about the green and gold.

“It is a credit to him that he has been able to return to the highest representative honours.”

Fellow Panther Reagan Campbell-Gillard has also been called into the Australian squad.