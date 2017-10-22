Man stabbed at shopping centre

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in Penrith yesterday.

About 5.15pm on Sunday, emergency services were called to a shopping centre on Jane Street, following reports a man had been stabbed.

On arrival, officers located a 25-year-old male employee bleeding from a laceration to his arm.

He was taken to Nepean Hospital where, due to the injury, he will undergo surgery.

Police attached to Penrith Local Area Command commenced an investigation into the incident.

Investigators are appealing for anyone with information to contact Penrith Police Station or Crime Stoppers.