Man found hurt inside St Clair home

A police investigation has commenced after a man was located in his St Clair home with head injuries.

About 7pm last night, the 51-year-old injured man was found in his Feather Street home.

He was taken to Nepean Hospital and was treated for wounds to his head, nose and eye socket. The injuries are not considered life threatening.

St Marys police attended and commenced an investigation.

A crime scene was established at the man’s house and the circumstances surrounding how the man was injured are being investigated.

Inquiries are continuing.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.