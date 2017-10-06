Gun and drugs seized during warehouse search

More than half a kilogram of cocaine and a loaded revolver have been seized during an operation by Strike Force Raptor and the Homicide Squad.

The Gangs Squad’s Strike Force Raptor has been working with detectives from the Homicide Squad to investigate the murder of Mehmet Yilmaz at St Marys last year.

Mr Yilmaz, aged 29, died after being shot outside a home on Brisbane Street, St Marys, about 7.20pm on Friday, September 9 2016.

Following extensive investigations, Strike Force Estop investigators and Strike Force Raptor, with the assistance of the Public Order and Riot Squad, North West Metropolitan Region, and the Dog Unit, executed six search warrants at Blackett, Meadowbank, Mt Druitt, Stanhope Gardens, St Marys, and The Ponds from 5am yesterday.

As part of the operation, Strike Force Raptor also conducted Firearm Prohibition Order (FPO) searches at industrial units at St Marys and spoke with a 35-year-old man, who is the subject of the FPO, and searched a car outside the location.

Officers seized a loaded .357 Smith & Wesson magnum revolver, more than 500g of cocaine, a ballistic vest, drug paraphernalia, steroids, and Alprazolam.

Police also reported unlawful construction within one of the units, residential quarters in contravention of the development application, and multiple fire safety breaches, which will undergo further investigation.

The 35-year-old man, who is a senior member of the Comanchero OMCG, was arrested and taken to Penrith Police Station.

He was charged with possess prohibited weapon, acquire prohibited firearm-subject prohibition order, possess defaced pistol, possess loaded firearm-public place, not keep firearm safely-prohibited firearm, possess prohibited drug (steroids), and possess prescribed restricted substance.

He was refused bail to appear at Penrith Local Court later today. Investigations relating to the cocaine are continuing.