Gina Field to end three year tenure as Chamber President

Gina Field is standing down as the President of the Penrith Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Ms Field confirmed this morning she would not be nominating for the President position at the Chamber’s Annual General Meeting later this month.

“I have served for three years and it’s been a fantastic time and an opportunity that I have enjoyed,” she said.

“I am proud to say that this Chamber is in a healthy position with strong foundations.

“The new President will be handed a sturdy organisation that they can nurture and grow into the future.”

The Chamber is one of the oldest in New South Wales and nine positions are available at the Annual General Meeting on October 31, including President, Vice President, Treasurer, Secretary and five Board positions.

Ms Field runs her own business, Nepean Regional Security, outside of her commitments with the Chamber.

For more details about nominating for a position, email secretary@penrithchamber.org.au.