Firefighters work to extinguish factory blaze

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a factory fire in Penrith overnight.

Shortly before midnight, emergency services were called to Peachtree Road following reports that a factory was well alight.

On arrival officers located a scrap metal factory alight and worked throughout the early hours of the morning to extinguish the blaze.

A crime scene has been established and will be examined during daylight hours by officers from Penrith Local Area Command.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.