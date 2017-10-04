Eight arrested over St Marys murder

Police have arrested eight men over their roles in the murder of Mehmet Yilmaz at St Marys last year.

Mr Yilmaz, aged 29, was shot a number of times outside a home on Brisbane Street, St Marys, about 7.20pm on Friday, September 9, 2016. He died at the scene.

Detectives from the State Crime Command’s Homicide Squad and the Gangs Squad’s Strike Force Raptor established Strike Force Estop to investigate the circumstances surrounding Mr Yilmaz’s murder.

Their inquiries revealed Mr Yilmaz was allegedly kidnapped and assaulted in the weeks before his murder.

Following extensive investigations, strike force detectives arrested six men in connection to the murder and another two men in connection to the kidnapping.