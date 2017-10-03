Don’t toss old car seats

Self proclaimed avid recycler and Federal Member for Lindsay Emma Husar is encouraging locals to reduce, reuse and recycle.

Her call to action follows an inspection of the Child Car Safety Seat Product Stewardship being trialled at Penrith Community Recycling Centre.

In Australia, used child car safety seats are predominantly disposed of at landfill, illegally dumped, or sold on the second-hand market.

Industry advice suggests that the current disposal rate of child car seats in Australia would equate to in excess of 900 tonnes of landfill waste, despite approximately 90 per cent of child car safety seats being made of recyclable material.

“The current system for the disposal of child safety seats is a cost to the government, the community and the environment,” Ms Husar said.

“The car seats thrown into landfill will be around for generations. For parents to have this disposal option is an excellent initiative. This is an opportunity to increase the recovery of materials used in expired child car safety seats and create value from their disposal.”

Tom Hubbard, Marketing Manager of InfaSecure, a major car seat brand which supports the Child Car Safety Seat Product Stewardship, said there are people going the extra mile to ensure safety when it comes to expired or damaged child seats, and this initiative helps encourage that.

“We have a passionate core group of mothers who will scour the Internet and road side,” Mr Hubbard said.

“We’ve got a community who want to see this roll out.”

The initiative also has the support of the NRMA, joining Ms Husar for a tour of the Child Car Safety Seat Product Stewardship trial at Penrith last Friday (September 29).

General Manager of Equilibrium Damien Wigley said the trial to date has been successful.

“The trial has collected over 1,200 seats weighing close to 5.75 tonnes across NSW, Victoria and Queensland,” Mr Wigley said.

“More than 150 seats have been received at Penrith and a total of 400 in NSW.”

Further consultation with key stakeholders will take place over the coming months to secure funding for its extension.

The trial received significant support and funding from the NSW Government.

The trial will continue at Penrith for another week, at 96 Dunheved Circuit, St Marys open Monday to Saturday.