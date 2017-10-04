Cornish’s colour conundrum

As more buildings pop up to house residents and businesses flocking to Penrith, a new variety of brightly coloured buildings are entering the area.

Councillor Marcus Cornish believes that while these colours might be attractive for some, they need to be maintained to prevent the region turning into a “slum”.

“If they’re going to be put in, they need to be maintained,” he said.

“The brightly coloured buildings are affected more by pollution and car exhausts, therefore discolouring them quickly.”

Bringing the issue to Council’s attention at the Ordinary Meeting held on Monday, September 25, Cr Cornish requested a report into the feasibility of requiring the buildings being repainted every 10 or 15 years, managed through strata.

“I can’t see why they can’t put that in as a condition,” he said.

“Of course, the cost bearing is split between all the residents so it’s not such a huge burden on individuals.

“But it would be a burden on Penrith without repainting them.

“Quite honestly, painting those bright colours looks cheap to me, but I can understand why people have other views.”

As the colours fade and pollution impacts the buildings, Cr Cornish said the buildings will begin to look like what he describes as “slums” in Granville that are visible from Parramatta Road.

“It’s something that seems to be overlooked, and if we’re going to get more high rises, which we are, we want them to make Penrith look good,” he said.

“We want to make it so that Penrith is still a place of pride to look at.

“I don’t want it to look like an American-style slum.”

He feels that orange, yellow and blue buildings that are beginning to pop up throughout the Penrith area will impact the overall aesthetic of the Local Government Area if not properly maintained, and claims he isn’t alone in his opinion.

“I’ve had comments saying they are awful, and people have commented on the ones on Mulgoa Road saying that it makes it look out of place,” he said.