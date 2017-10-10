Chance to honour our top cops

Every day our local police officers put their lives on the line to ensure our safety, and St Marys and Wallacia Rotary Clubs are ensuring their hard work doesn’t go unnoticed.

On Tuesday, Rotary officially launched the ninth St Marys Local Area Command Police Officer of the Year Awards.

Penrith Mayor John Thain was on hand to thank the local police officers for their tireless efforts in protecting our community and encouraged everyone to nominate an officer that has helped them through 2017.

“These awards showcase the men and women who day in and day out do our community proud and whose work allows us to go about our lives knowing that we are protected in our city,” he said.

“They recognise outstanding acts of bravery, courtesy and kindness.

“Without a doubt, the police force is often one of the most demanding and often dangerous professions you can enter.”

Cr Thain said the work of our local police men and women doesn’t always receive acknowledgement.

“For police, you never know what you’re going to get when you knock on that door,” he said.

“You have my immense respect for the way you look out for each other and support each other.”

Past St Marys Rotary President and former police officer of over 38 years, Phil Martin, said policing was a unique profession that deserves to be recognised.

“A police officer today faces many challenges which requires the police organisation to continue reinventing itself and try to keep one step ahead of the criminal class,” he said.

“Police working in today’s environments should be recognised.”

Angela Maltese, representing Member for Mulgoa Tanya Davies, praised the awards and encouraged everyone to nominate a deserving police officer.

“It gives the community an avenue by which to say thank you to the police officers who have made a significant difference in their lives, often at a time of great emotional and physical distress,” she said.

The St Marys Local Area Command Police Officer of the Year Awards for 2017 will be held on Wednesday, April 11 next year by St Marys and Wallacia Rotary Clubs.

Nominations close on February 5 and can be made to St Marys Police Station.