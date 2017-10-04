Campbell-Gillard wins Merv Cartwright Medal

Reagan Campbell-Gillard has won the Merv Cartwright Medal as Penrith’s player of the year.

The 24-year-old, who was also named the Western Weekender’s Player of the Year last month, was awarded the honour at a glittering ceremony held at the Panthers Pavilion tonight.

The prop had a breakout year for Penrith and only narrowly missed out on Kangaroos selection for the Rugby League World Cup.

“I’m very humbled,” Campbell-Gillard said.

“Last year I probably struggled with the consistency with my game… this year I knuckled down in the pre-season.”

Meanwhile, Dylan Edwards and Corey Harawira-Naera were named joint winners of the Ben Alexander Rookie of the Year Award, while Nathan Cleary won Members Player of the Year.

Trent Merrin was named Club Person of the Year while Isaah Yeo won the John Farragher Award for Courage and Determination.