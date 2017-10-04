Campbell-Gillard called into Kangaroos squad

Penrith Panthers forward Reagan Campbell-Gillard has been called into the Kangaroos squad following the withdrawal today of Andrew Fifita.

Fifita informed Kangaroos Coach Mal Meninga today of his desire to represent Tonga at the 2017 Rugby League World Cup.

“Andrew called me and said he was passionate about playing for Tonga and I respect and support that decision,” Meninga said.

“It is obviously a significant boost for Tonga as well as the World Cup – and international Rugby League in general.

“At the same time it is also a great opportunity for someone like Reagan, who has been outstanding for the Panthers.

“I’m extremely excited about seeing Reagan in a Kangaroos jersey.”

It caps off an incredible 24 hours for Campbell-Gillard who last night won the 2017 Merv Cartwright Medal at Penrith’s presentation night.