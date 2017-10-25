Brooke eyes $50,000 target as car rally returns

Last time the Weekender spoke to 12-year-old Brooke Jones, she had just donated $13,528 to the Nepean Cancer Care Centre.

Now she is gearing up for her fifth and biggest Car Rally so far, where she is hoping to take her total donations raised to $50,000.

The rally, which will be held on November 12, is a day where the whole family can get involved to help Brooke’s cause, with all funds raised donated to the Nepean Cancer Care Centre.

“The actual car rally is a treasure hunt where there are some questions, clues and directions and, if you follow the clues, then you end up at the end destination with games, a raffle and a BBQ,” Brooke said.

This year’s raffle prize, to be drawn on the day, is four nights accommodation on the Gold Coast as well as a $200 Flight Centre voucher.

For more information on the Rally, visit www.brookescarrally.com.