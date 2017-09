A woman has been taken to hospital after an alleged hit and run at St Clair this morning.

It’s understood that at around 10.30am, a woman was hit by a car on Bennett Road, suffering leg injuries. The driver of the vehicle did not stop to render assistance.

The woman was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital.

Police have spoken to at least one witness who walked them through the chain of events.

No further details are available at this stage.