Temperatures set to soar in Penrith

Penrith is poised to record its hottest ever September day with temperatures predicted to reach 37 degrees later today.

It was 12 degrees at 8am but the Bureau predicts a hot and mostly sunny day with temperatures hitting 33 degrees by lunchtime and 37 by 3pm.

The hottest September temperature ever recorded in Penrith was 35.8 degrees on September 22, 2003.

September average temperatures have been up 0.4 degrees this month.

The Bureau issued a Fire Weather Warning this morning, concerned that a dry few weeks combined with today’s soaring temperatures could spark fires in the greater Sydney region.

A Total Fire Ban is in place.

While pools across Penrith could get a workout today, temperatures will slowly decline in the coming days with a top of 33 expected on Sunday, 27 on Monday and 26 on Tuesday.

No rain is expected until Thursday.