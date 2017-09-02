Take a trip back in time to a musical wonderland

Way before iTunes, ARIA charts and summer music festivals two friends would get together for pop-up concerts.

Those friends were freelance composer Mozart and orchestra conductor Haydn.

Several centuries later another pair of friends – Belgian period horn player, Bart Aerbeydt and Australia’s leading baroque cellist, Jamie Hey – will join The Australian Brandenburg Orchestra to recreate those impromptu concerts in ‘Haydn, Mozart and Friends’ at The Joan this September.

This group of talented musicians will revive glorious classics, bringing to life Baroque and classical masterpieces in a musical trip back to the 16th, 17th and 18th centuries.

Led by Artistic Director Paul Dyer, The Australian Brandenburg Orchestra will have audiences captivated with their passion, electrifying vitality and artistic excellence.

Celebrate the return of spring and enjoy a night at The Joan with some of the modern era’s finest musicians.

The Australian Brandenburg Orchestra will be performing their concert ‘Haydn, Mozart and Friends’ at The Joan on Saturday, September 16 at 7.30pm. Tickets are $65-$70. To purchase tickets, visit www.thejoan.com.au.