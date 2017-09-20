Sweetest wedding of the year

Cambridge Park newlyweds have become a global Internet sensation after their sweet doughnut bridal bouquets went viral.

Paige Kirk and her new husband Steven celebrated their big day with a ‘hole’ lot of fun thanks to the doughnut bouquets by Dessert Boxes.

Mrs Kirk said the week following their wedding has been “crazy” after receiving attention beyond their wildest dreams.

“We didn’t go on a honeymoon, so we both went straight back to work,” she told the Weekender.

“We find it hilarious that every time we open social media we see our wedding. We have a good laugh about it. We are shocked by how viral it went.”

Mrs Kirk said their wedding day was everything they hoped for, with even her husband forgetting about the sweet surprise until he had a giggle as the bridesmaids began walking down the aisle.

“Steven and I love looking back at the photo of my dad and I [walking down the aisle] and seeing our guests with big smiles on their faces and some of them even mid laugh,” she said.

“If we can bring a bit of light and laughter to people’s life then we feel like that’s a win – that’s what life is about, having fun and enjoying it.”

Mrs Kirk said she was determined to have a stress-free wedding.

“We didn’t stress out over the little details because at the end of the day as long as we got to marry each other that’s all that mattered,” she said.

The happy bride said the day wouldn’t have been a success without her vendors The Cakery from Erskine Park, CAIT Makeup Artistry, Hair by Hailey and Penny Blossum Florist.

Mrs Kirk’s advice to other brides planning a wedding is to be true to yourself.

“Keep it real to you and your partner, don’t fall into the trap of following trends, make it unique and make it represent your values as a team,” she said.

Going back over their photos, the laughter and joy of the day has been captured as a beautiful celebration of the couple.

Their photographer, Daniel Suarez, said he has been left in awe after getting emails from magazines and morning shows from America about the happy couple.

“It was such an amazing day, Paige and Steve were so welcoming and such a fun and beautiful couple,” he said.

“I still can’t believe how viral the pictures have gone.”