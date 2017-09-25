Skypeak becomes tourism hot spot

To celebrate Skypeak Adventures becoming a local tourism hot spot, a new plaque has been unveiled marking its one-year anniversary.

Opening adjacent to St Marys Leagues Club midway through last year, Skypeak Adventures has been one of the most popular tourist attractions in NSW, with people coming from all over the state to experience the high wire thrills it has to offer.

On Monday morning, Founder and CEO of Skypeak Adventures Amgad Botros joined State Member for Mulgoa Tanya Davies and State Member for Londonderry Prue Car for the unveiling of a tree stump plaque, which recognises the multi-million dollar facility’s first anniversary.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr Botros said people travel from all over NSW to see what the fuss is all about.

“Skypeak Adventures has become a tourism destination for NSW, there’s no doubt about that. We’ve worked really hard over the past 12 months to get the word out,” he said.

“We regularly get people visiting from Wollongong, Bathurst, Tamworth, Orange and the northern beaches of Sydney, so Skypeak really is on the map as a tourism destination.”

Skypeak Adventures is an aerial adventure park boasting more than 80 daring challenges that promise to accommodate all adventure seekers.

Ms Davies said Skypeak Adventures has plenty of benefits in both tourism and wellbeing.

“I remember the genesis of this idea a couple of years ago,” she said.

“I was on board from the get-go because I saw the value of this facility for western Sydney and also for children and tackling childhood obesity.”

Ms Car said Penrith has become a real tourism hub with everything it has to offer.

“I think it’s safe to say that Penrith really is the adventure capital with something like this right in the middle of St Marys,” she said.

“I’m very proud as the local member to have a strong association with this project from the beginning.”

Mr Botros expects numbers to climb even higher in the coming months when the new Holiday Inn opens next door.