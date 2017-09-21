Police investigate two jewellery store break-ins in just two days

Police are investigating after two St Marys jewellery stores were broken into in as many days this week.

“About 3.45am on Tuesday, September 19 two men on a black motorcycle with their faces covered, approached the front entrance of a shopping centre on Charles Hackett Drive,” a police statement said.

“One of the men used a hammer to smash the front doors of the centre before they entered and went to a nearby jewellery store.

“The men then smashed a glass display window and stole jewellery before they left the centre on the motorcycle.”

Just two days later at 2.30am on Thursday, September 21, two men also with their faces covered, smashed the glass front doors of the same shopping centre.

“The men entered the centre and went to another jewellery store inside the complex, before smashing a display window and removing an amount of jewellery,” the statement said.

“The two men went back to the entrance and were last seen leaving on a motorcycle towards Charles Hackett Drive.”

The incidents were captured on CCTV.

Officers from St Marys Local Area Command are investigating both incidents and have released images of two men who may be able to assist with inquiries.

Anyone with information is urged to contact St Marys Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.