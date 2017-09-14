Panthers set to continue Wallacia lease

Wallacia Golf Club may be granted a stay of execution with Panthers confirming they are in negotiations to continue their lease arrangement at the historic site.

Catholic Metropolitan Cemeteries Trust has obtained NSW Government consent for the acquisition of the Wallacia Golf Course with plans to create 60,000 burial spaces over the next 50 years.

The plan has created controversy, however, and this week Penrith MP Stuart Ayres and Mulgoa MP Tanya Davies both expressed their concern over the development.

Today, Panthers Chairman David O’Neill revealed there could be some good news for Wallacia members.

“Thorough negotiation has seen progress made towards obtaining a long-term lease of the Wallacia Panthers Golf and Country Club under the Panthers Group banner,” he said.

“We’re hopeful further positive announcements for the valued members of Wallacia Panthers Golf and Country Club will be made in the near future.

“In the meantime, I invite the members to continue to enjoy their golf and note membership renewals will be issued soon.”

The Wallacia site was sold to property developer Lou Zivanovic in 2014, who then leased the golf club back to Panthers.

That lease is up at the end of February, and originally it was expected Panthers would not be given an opportunity to renew it given the deal with Catholic Metropolitan Cemeteries.

However, the Weekender’s Masked Panther revealed exclusively last week that a possible deal was being brokered.