Man out on bail despite threatening to shoot police

A man who was arrested in possession of two weapons has been released on bail, despite threatening to come back and shoot police.

At 2.23am on Monday, September 11 a 46-year-old man from Penrith was walking west along High Street towards Penrith Police Station.

He was carrying with him a 25cm silver kitchen knife and a hammer.

As he walked by Penrith Police Station he raised his hammer and struck the brick wall out the front, damaging it.

About 10 seconds later, he walked into the station and stood approximately 10 metres away from the counter.

The man then placed the knife and hammer on the counter, when he was apprehended by police.

While being searched, the male jolted forward in an attempt to headbutt officers. During questioning, the man referred to coming back to the station and shooting police officers.

He was subsequently arrested and charged with a slew of offences including three counts of ‘intimidate officer’.

He was released on bail to appear in Penrith Local Court on Tuesday, October 10.