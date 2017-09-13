Jackson’s music lives on

We may have lost the King of Pop, but his legacy lives on through tribute artists like William Hall.

The world class performer is known as one of the best in the biz, perfectly embodying the character and persona of the legend himself.

This month, William will be showing audiences why he’s selling out shows around the world when he brings his ‘Michael Jackson – The Legacy Tour’ to the Evan Theatre.

Jackson fans will be in heaven with all of his biggest hits packed into this not-to-be-missed musical extravaganza.

‘Michael Jackson – The Legacy Tour’ is the only tribute show to feature actual Michael Jackson staff, singers and band members.

Accompanied by guitarist Tommy Organ, who worked on Michael’s ‘This Is It’ tour, long-time MJ studio affiliate Sam Sims and more, the exceptional cast will recreate the passion and soul of Jacko’s music complete with costumes, choreography and spot on vocals.

‘Michael Jackson: The Legacy Tour’ will be on at the Evan Theatre on Friday, September 29 at 8pm. Tickets start at $49.35. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.penrith.panthers.com.au or call 1300 PANTHERS.