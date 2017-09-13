Grug comes to life on stage

As several generations of kids know it’s hard not to fall in love with the cute little Aussie hero Grug.

These school holidays local audiences will get to meet our grassy friend when the children’s theatre production ‘Grug and the Rainbow’ comes to The Joan in Penrith.

Full of fascination and wonder, Grug – who started his life as the top of a Burrawang tree – sets out on an epic journey to catch enough colours to make his own rainbow.

Youngsters are sure to be enchanted with the show’s mix of exquisite puppetry, inventive performances, captivating storytelling and plenty of surprises.

‘Grug and the Rainbow’ is produced by the award-winning Windmill Theatre Co and based on the picture book character created in the late 70s by author Ted Prior.

This is must-see school holiday entertainment, so grab your tickets now!

Grug and the Rainbow will be on at The Joan on Friday, September 29 and Saturday, September 30 at 10am, 12pm and 2pm daily. Tickets start at $16. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.thejoan.com.au or call 4723 7600.