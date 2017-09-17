Drugs again mar Defqon.1 music festival

Police have charged 45 people with drug offences at a dance festival in Penrith, including two men who were each allegedly in possession of hundreds of pills, believed to be MDMA.

The Defqon.1 festival was held at the Sydney International Regatta Centre from 11am yesterday with about 24,000 people in attendance.

A major police operation comprised of officers from the North West Metropolitan Region and the Police Dog Unit was conducted to ensure public safety and target anti-social behaviour, drug and alcohol offences.

“During the operation, police charged 45 people with drug offences, including eight people charged with drug supply and 37 with drug possession,” a Police spokesperson said.

One of those charged was a 22-year-old German national who was allegedly in possession of 396 capsules containing MDMA and amphetamine. He will appear at Parramatta Bail Court today on charges of ‘supply prohibited drug (greater than indictable quantity)’ and ‘breach of bail’.

Also charged was a man who allegedly had 200 pills, and a woman who allegedly had 87 pills, in both instances believed to be MDMA.

11 people were issued with cannabis cautions and one man was charged with an assault offence.

Traffic and Highway Patrol Command also ran a traffic operation near the venue, conducting 450 random drug tests, six of which returned a positive result. The drivers were suspended for 24 hours and the results were sent for further testing.

Two people were charged with drink driving and officers also issued 30 traffic infringement notices.