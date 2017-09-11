Day of Peace to promote respect

Penrith’s first Day of Peace will be held on Saturday, September 23 from 1.30-4.30pm at the Mondo greenspace (between Westfield and the Joan).

It will be an afternoon of entertainment and celebration, with wonderful and unique performances including Hindu chants and a combined church choir.

Penrith Mayor John Thain said the Day of Peace promotes respect across the community.

“This event is designed to encourage understanding, cooperation and good relations between organisations and people of different faiths within the Penrith community,” Cr Thain said.

“It also acknowledges something that binds us together – all people, and all religions share a common desire for peace, security and dignity.”

The Day of Peace is an initiative of Council’s Multifaith Working Group, and celebrates the United Nations’ International Day of Peace. The 2017 theme is ‘Together for Peace: Respect, Safety and Dignity for All’.

Council’s Multifaith Working Group was established in 2016 and includes representatives from 10 churches and faiths from the local Penrith area.

This event is made possible through Multicultural NSW’s Celebration Grants Program.

More information is available at: penrithcity.nsw.gov.au/DayofPeace.