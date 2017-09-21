Cambridge Gardens home goes up in flames

A two-storey Cambridge Gardens home has gone up in flames in a house fire today.

Emergency services arrived on scene at Summerfield Circuit around 11.30am Thursday, September 21 to find the house well alight.

The house has been severely damaged, with a partial roof collapse making the fire difficult to get under control at times.

Police and Fire and Rescue NSW crews were on scene to control the blaze, successfully containing it to the one house.

“They’ve finished primary and secondary searches and have found no one inside the house,” a Fire and Rescue NSW spokesperson said.

“The fire is 90 per cent out at this stage.”

No one is believed to be injured during the fire, but damage to the property is extensive.

“It was a very intense fire,” a Fire and Rescue NSW spokesperson said.

A total of nine fire crews attended the fire with six crews still on scene as Firefighters currently accessing the fire in the roof.

“About 11.30 am we responded to reports of a house fire,” a police spokesperson said.

“Several fire and rescue units attended the fire that has caused major damage to the house.

“Officers attached to St Marys Local Area Command will investigate the circumstances surrounding the fire once the scene has been handed over to police.”

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.