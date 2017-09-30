30 years of hits: Diesel’s back on the road

In 1987 a young Mark Lizotte – aka Diesel – stepped off the bus in Sydney after a three day trip across the country.

As he launched into a schedule of nine gigs a week he could not have known that he would go on to become one of Australia’s most loved performers.

This year Diesel will mark 30 years since that trip with his ‘30 Year Thang Tour’, which will stop off at the Evan Theatre this September.

In this two-part show, Diesel will celebrate 25 years since the release of his solo album ‘Hepfidelity’ by revisiting tracks from the number one album.

In the second hour, fans will hear a host of hits from his decades-long career that’s produced 15 albums and more than 35 singles.

With tracks like ‘Tip of My Tongue’, ‘Cry in Shame’ and ‘Never Miss Your Water’ to his name, plus some seriously enviable guitar skills, the singer/songwriter is sure to have fans entertained with his blend of rock and blues music.

Diesel will be performing at the Evan Theatre on Saturday, September 16 at 8pm. Tickets start at $42.55. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.panthers.com.au or call 1300 PANTHERS.