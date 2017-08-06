Woman refused bail after police chase

A woman has been charged with high-range drink-driving after hitting a police car, then leading officers on a short chase.

About 11am yesterday, an officer from the Traffic and Highway Patrol Command spotted a Toyota Corolla allegedly speeding along Forrester Road, North St Marys, whilst he had another car stopped.

It will be alleged in court that when the officer signalled for the female driver of the Toyota to stop, she swerved toward him and collided heavily with the partially opened driver’s door.

The impact narrowly missed the officer and he was not injured, however his car was extensively damaged and he wasn’t able to pursue the vehicle when it failed to stop.

Police from St Marys Local Area Command saw the Toyota driving along Ropes Crossing Boulevard, Ropes Crossing a short time later.

They tried to pull the vehicle over, however it failed to stop and a short pursuit was initiated before the vehicle stopped on Wiseman Circuit.

The 43-year-old driver was arrested and refused to provide a roadside breath-test.

She was taken to St Marys Police Station where a breath analysis returned a reading of 0.208.

Checks revealed the woman’s driver’s licence was suspended.

She was charged with ‘exceeding the speed limit by more than 20km/h (estimated)’, ‘driving in a manner dangerous’, ‘drive with high range prescribed concentration of alcohol (PCA)’, ‘not give particulars to other driver’, ‘driving while suspended’, and ‘using a vehicle to avoid apprehension’.

The woman was refused bail and will appear before Penrith Local Court today.