Trio guilty of horrifying gang rape

Three men have been found guilty of gang raping a teenage girl at a St Clair house party after footage of the assault was discovered on a GoPro camera.

The rape occurred in 2015 but was not reported to police. Officers stumbled across disturbing footage of the assault as part of another investigation into graffiti offences.

It is understood the girl, who was 16 at the time, was intoxicated during the ordeal and did not recall much about the incident. There was also speculation she may have been drugged before the assault took place.

Tristan Carlyle-Watson, 26, Kurt Stevenson, 26, and Andrew Waters, 25, were today found guilty of ‘aggravated sexual assault in company’.

The three men will be sentenced in October.