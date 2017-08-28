Students build kennels for local animal charity

Six students from Cambridge Park High School have given back to the local community by putting their hands to good use.

Community Liaison Officer, Kaylene Macmorran, said the school is committed to building strong partnerships that help the community.

“When Nicole Daley from Bunnings North Penrith and I met to discuss a way to give back we came up with the idea that the students would build the dog kennels, that Bunnings donated, and we would donate them to a local animal shelter,” she said.

The students from Year 7 – Jia Sharma, Daniel Gamon, Bryce Rock, Renee Straub, James Lucas-Macallister and Tanya Mulholland – built the four kennels with the help of the Bunnings team and then donated them to Penrith-based charity, Dingo Den Animal Rescue.

“We chose Dingo Den Animal Rescue as they were within our local community and were in need of kennels for their dingoes,” Ms Macmorran said.

“We will endeavour to work closely with Joshua Said, President and Founder, and his team on future events.”