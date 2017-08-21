State Government to “come down” on rogue retirement village operators

Penrith MP Stuart Ayres joined local Glad Simonis to discuss the benefits of the new package of reforms for retirement village residents that were recently announced by the State Government.

The package includes a four-point plan that will put consumers first and protect residents from potentially dodgy practices.

“Retirees have worked hard their whole life so I’ll be coming down on any operators who have not complied with the law,” said Minister for Better Regulation Matt Kean.

“This plan will put consumers first by making contracts more transparent, giving residents the tools to compare costs, and cracking down on providers through a compliance blitz.”

Mr Ayres said the plan also includes an inquiry that will make sure residents have the protections they deserve, while ensuring retirement village operators are complying with the law.

Kathryn Greiner AO will head the inquiry, which will examine all registered retirement villages across NSW, and their compliance with the Retirement Villages Act 1999.

“This inquiry will safeguard the rights of residents in Penrith retirement villages, and be tough on those who take advantage of our seniors,” he said.

The package also includes:

• An overhaul of the Retirement Villages Regulation 2009, which NSW Fair Trading recently sought feedback on, that included proposed changes requiring greater transparency around fees and charges in contracts;

• Introducing an online calculator that will help prospective residents, and their families, better understand the estimated costs of living in a retirement village; and,

• NSW Fair Trading launching a compliance blitz targeting NSW retirement villages.

“Our retirees have made so many valuable contributions to the Penrith community; they deserve to live fulfilling, independent lives in the village of their choosing,” Mr Ayres said.

“And these measures will work to bolster transparency and give current and future retirement village residents the details they need to make the most informed choice.”