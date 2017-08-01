Serial funsters back at The Joan

It’s that time of year again folks. The hilarious satirical minds of Jonathan Biggins, Drew Forsythe and Phillip Scott – aka The Wharf Revue – are returning to The Joan and they’re taking no prisoners.

In this acclaimed show, none of the nation’s political and cultural leaders are safe from the witty dagger of the Sydney Theatre Company funsters.

Relive all the highs and lows and the weird and wacky stories from the last year through hilarious sketches and great musical numbers.

With plenty of laughs and a large helping of foolishness, this is the best way to commemorate all those moments we’d rather forget.

The Wharf Revue is always a popular event on The Joan calendar, so gather your friends and family and grab your tickets ASAP!

‘The Wharf Revue’ will be on at The Joan on Thursday, August 31; Friday, September 1; and Saturday, September 2 at 7.30pm, along with a matinee performance at 2pm on Saturday, September 2. Tickets are $70-$75. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.thejoan.com.au or call 4723 7600.