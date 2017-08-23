Rovers prove unbeatable

They may only be a relatively small club but Penrith Rovers FC are the toast of the local football community after their Premier League team secured their fourth consecutive premiership.

Established 18 years ago, the Penrith Rovers may be one of the youngest and smallest clubs in the Nepean Football Association but that hasn’t stopped them from being one of the most successful over the past decade.

Penrith’s Premier League side won a whopping 16 games this season along with three draws and two losses, to finish first past the post.

Penrith Rovers President, Ray McKeown, said he was incredibly proud of the effort and achievement of his Premier League side.

“In any sport it’s difficult to win one title let alone four in a row,” he told the Weekender.

“This group is dedicated, they turn up every single week, and what they have achieved will no doubt be hard to replicate.”

But success for the Penrith Rovers is nothing new, with their Premier League team winning eight of the past 10 seasons, while their Premier League Reserves side finished runners-up in 2017.

McKeown said plenty of credit goes to coach Michael Higham, who put in plenty of work to keep his side focused and determined.

“Michael has been around the club for quite a few years and has done a remarkable job with this side,” he said.

“For us, because the boys are so successful, when you play opposing teams they all turn up to play – everyone wants to knock you off the perch.”

Penrith’s Premier League team will go hunting for another title to add to their crowded trophy cabinet when they battle Emu Plains in this weekend’s Grand Final at Jamison Park.