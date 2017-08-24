Referee assaulted during OzTag match

A player has been charged with assaulting a referee during an Oz Tag match at St Marys yesterday.

Just before 7.30pm last night, two groups were playing an Oz Tag match at The Kingsway when the referee sent off a player for inappropriate comments.

“It is alleged the player approached the referee and punched him to the face rendering him unconscious,” a Police spokesperson said.

“The payer fled the scene and emergency services were contacted and attended.”

The injured man was taken to Nepean Hospital suffering an injury to his jaw.

A 22-year-old man was arrested in nearby Werrington Road, and was taken to Penrith Police Station.

He was charged with assault occasion actual bodily harm and granted conditional bail to appear in Penrith Local Court on Tuesday, September 5.